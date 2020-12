Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 10:13 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Court has agreed to retry three men over links to last year’s anti-government protests and whose death sentences have been suspended, the state IRNA news agency reported on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/05/iran-supreme-court-to-retry-three-linked-to-2019-protests---news-agency