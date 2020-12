Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 01:30 Hits: 3

Brexit talks are set to enter a decisive phase with chief negotiators admitting there are "significant divergences." British PM Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen are still hoping to break the deadlock.

