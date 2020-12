Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 06:13 Hits: 3

Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months.

