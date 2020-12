Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 07:10 Hits: 2

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201205-saudi-arabia-says-end-to-diplomatic-rift-with-qatar-is-within-reach