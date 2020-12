Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 08:19 Hits: 6

We travel to Chile to meet some of the Mapuche groups on the offensive to reclaim their culture.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/talk-to-al-jazeera/2020/12/5/chiles-mapuche-people-vs-the-state-a-battle-for-ancestral-lands/