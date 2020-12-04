Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully reopen DACA to new applications

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 22:30 Hits: 3

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully reopen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as it was prior to its 2017 rescission and accept new applications, CBS News reports:

BREAKING — US Judge Nicholas Garaufis has ordered the Trump administration to fully restore DACA, instructing DHS to open the Obama-era program to new applicants for the first time since 2017. Follow @CBSNews for more. pic.twitter.com/QpExWvY4WS December 4, 2020

Federal judge Nichola Garaufis had last month ruled that because Chad Wolf was unlawfully appointed acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the memo he signed this past summer refusing to accept new applications was also invalid. Advocates say that Garaufis’ Friday order states that “[b]y the end of the day on Monday, USCIS must put a public notice on their website declaring that DACA is back to the status it had before it was ended in 2017.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1999974