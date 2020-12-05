Team Trump has another day jam-packed with court losses in effort to overturn elections

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 02:00 Hits: 2

Team Trump had another bad day in court Friday, with losses in Nevada, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Whew. That’s a lot.

An effort in Minnesota state courts to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win there? Dismissed by the Minnesota Supreme Court. (The votes were certified Nov. 24, by the way.)

An appeal of an earlier loss in an attempt to block certification of votes in Wayne County? Rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

A lawsuit by would-be Republican electors in Nevada trying to get the results of the state’s elections overturned? Dismissed by a state judge, because he found “no credible or reliable evidence that the 2020 general election in Nevada was affected by fraud.”

Aaaand then the Wisconsin Supreme Court said that letting the Republican state legislature choose the winner, a move that would require setting aside the already certified vote, “would appear to be unprecedented in American history,” and dismissed a conservative group’s lawsuit attempting to do just that.

That’s not all, though.

????????BREAKING: Arizona Court DENIES Election Contest. Court: "Plaintiff has not proven that the Biden/Harris ticket did not receive the highest number of votes." Trump and his allies have now lost 46 post-election lawsuits.https://t.co/gXiCj2xUR1 December 4, 2020

SO. MUCH. LOSING—if you’re Team Trump. So much winning for the rest of us.

