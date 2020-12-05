Democrats targeted a Little Rock House seat, but in the end, Republicans won easily

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 03:00 Hits: 2

Our project to calculate the 2020 presidential results for all 435 congressional districts nationwide ventures to Arkansas, a former Democratic stronghold that has become one of the most heavily Republican states over the last decade. You can find our complete data set here, which we're updating continuously as the precinct-level election returns we need for our calculations become available.

Donald Trump beat Joe Biden in Arkansas 62-35, which was almost identical to his 61-34 showing four years earlier, and as in 2016, he decisively carried all four of the state's congressional districts. You can find a larger version of our map here.

Trump’s weakest showing once again came in the 2nd District in the central part of the state, but his 53-44 victory here also wasn’t much different from his 52-44 showing in 2016. National Democrats targeted Republican Rep. French Hill in this Little Rock-area seat, but Hill fended off Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott 55-45. Meanwhile, Trump took more than 60% of the vote in the other three congressional districts.

Arkansas last elected a Democratic congressman in 2010, when veteran Rep. Mike Ross prevailed over weak opposition in the 4th District. Democrats, who then controlled state government, made a half-hearted attempt to protect Ross in the ensuing round of redistricting, but Republicans easily flipped his southern Arkansas seat after Ross instead decided to retire.

Republicans have held a 4-0 majority under this Democratic-drawn map ever since, and because the GOP will control redistricting for the first time next year, it's very likely to hold onto the entire delegation for a long time to come.

