Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 12:17 Hits: 0

Disgraced former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser has been found guilty of corruption by a court in Vienna. The once rising star of Austria's far-right nationalist party faces up to ten years in prison for his crime.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-ex-finance-minister-found-guilty-of-corruption/a-55819493?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf