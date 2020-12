Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 12:53 Hits: 1

An online drama series called "Churails," about a group of female detectives, is challenging deeply entrenched patriarchal values in Pakistan. Critics are up in arms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/witches-in-churails-challenge-male-dominance-in-pakistan/a-55822509?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf