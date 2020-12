Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 16:05 Hits: 3

Gulf foreign ministers have expressed optimism about efforts to resolve a regional dispute that saw Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar in 2017. Doha also praised efforts by White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gulf-nations-voice-hope-that-qatar-crisis-can-be-resolved/a-55827074?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf