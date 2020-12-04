The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Remembering Giscard d'Estaing, fighting to ski despite Covid-19 decoding 'The Crown'

Remembering Giscard d'Estaing, fighting to ski despite Covid-19 decoding 'The Crown' After France lost former president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing to Covid-19 at 94 on Wed., FRANCE 24 took a look back at the "modernist" ex-leader's life and times. This week, France dropped a controversial measure to curb the filming of police on duty, outlined its vaccine plan and weathered skiers' dismay at slopes shuttered during the pandemic. We explored Nagorno-Karabakh in flux, witnessed the hunt for jihadists in Africa's Sahel, delved into the struggles of transgender children, visited France's idyllic Vosges region and watched as the "The Crown" unsettled viewers with season 4.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201204-remembering-giscard-d-estaing-fighting-to-ski-despite-covid-19-decoding-the-crown

