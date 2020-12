Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 14:38 Hits: 0

Since fighting erupted between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) earlier this autumn, tens of thousands of civilians have fled across the border into neighbouring Sudan. But once safe from the violence in their homeland, they have to survive their new lives in exile.

