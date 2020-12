Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 16:19 Hits: 4

Lebanon has detained a Lebanese-French businessman who was close to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy after receiving a request for his arrest from Interpol, a judicial source told AFP Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201204-beirut-detains-lebanese-french-businessman-close-to-sarkozy-after-interpol-request