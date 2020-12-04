Iraqi activists go underground after wave of attacks by pro-Iran militias

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 18:49 Hits: 6

There has been a wave of kidnappings, torture and killings of high-profile anti-government activists in Iraq in recent months. Protesters and experts blame pro-Iran militias within the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a paramilitary organisation created in 2014 to combat the Islamic State group. The Popular Mobilisation Forces have been accused of numerous instances of violence against civilians. At least seven activists have narrowly survived assassination attempts since November 20. Others have spoken out about the terror they must live with every day.

