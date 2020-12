Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hopes France will get rid of Emmanuel Macron as soon as possible, the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two leaders.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201204-erdogan-expresses-hope-that-france-will-get-rid-of-macron-as-soon-as-possible