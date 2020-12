Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:02 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities on Friday reported 11,221 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,696 on Thursday and 12,459 last Friday in a continuation of an almost month-long downward trend. Read full story

