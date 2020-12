Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:17 Hits: 4

LJUBLJANA, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Slovenia on Friday reported 61 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily death toll yet, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,653. Read full story

