Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:23 Hits: 7

Moderna will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer St├ęphane Bancel said on Friday (Dec 4).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/moderna-ceo-confident-of-producing-500-million-covid-19-vaccine-13703396