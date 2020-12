Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 16:38 Hits: 3

Fishing makes up only a fraction of the U.K.'s economy, but national pride underpins a rallying cry to protect the British fishing industry against EU competition. “It’s not about economics, it’s about politics and the symbolism,” says one industry expert.

