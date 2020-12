Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 09:27 Hits: 1

China and the European Union will need to undergo massive and urgent economic transitions in order to fulfill their recent pledges to become carbon neutral within the next few decades. But peer pressure and policy convergence could yet make these ambitions achievable – especially if the United States rejoins the global fight against climate change.

