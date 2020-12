Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 09:56 Hits: 1

Long caricatured as an exponent of reductionist scientism, the interwar Vienna Circle comprised some of Europe's greatest minds. Thanks to a series of excellent reappraisals geared toward a mass audience, the Circle is finally getting the critical appreciation it deserves.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/vienna-circle-philosophy-in-dark-times-by-cheryl-misak-2020-12