Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 13:26 Hits: 0

When it comes to ties between the European Union and Africa, returning to “normal” after the COVID-19 crisis is simply not an option. The relationship must be rethought and reshaped – beginning at the upcoming mini-summit of EU and African Union leaders.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-africa-summit-partnership-of-equals-by-carlos-lopes-4-2020-12