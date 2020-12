Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 14:22 Hits: 0

America's friends and allies have come to distrust it in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Joe Biden will do all that he can to repair the damage, but the deeper problem is that many are asking whether Trump was merely a symptom of the decline of American democracy.

