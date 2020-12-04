ACLU urges Biden to allow separated families to return to US, be given legal status

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 18:25 Hits: 5

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is urging President-elect Joe Biden to allow families separated by the Trump administration to be able to return to the U.S., the AP reports. While Biden has pledged to create a federal task force to help reunite families, he’s reportedly been undecided if they’ll be allowed to return to the U.S. But the answer should be clear, advocates say.

“We think that’s only fair given what they’ve been put through,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told the AP, saying that these families must be protected once here. “We will find the families but we cannot provide the families with the right to return to the United States and give legal status,” he continued. “Only the administration can do that.”

Other advocates have similarly pressed for protections for separated families. Last month, Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chair Joaquin Castro urged the incoming administration to allow families to return to the U.S. Along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, he last year also introduced legislation that would put families on a path to legal status.

“[T]here’s a question then, once they’re reunited, where do they go, right?” Castro told MSNBC last month. “And I believe, Sen. Blumenthal believes, and others believe, that they should be here in the United States.”

