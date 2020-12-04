McConnell owns the Postal Service. We need to win Georgia to take it back

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

If anyone needed to be fired immediately when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, it's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the violence he's committed against the nation's oldest and most revered institution. But that can't happen. He serves at the pleasure of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors, which right now is held by a Republican majority of 4-2. And not just any old Republican majority, one made up of Trump supporters and Republican operatives led by Chairman Robert "Mike" Duncan, who is also one of the directors of two super PACS associated with Sen. Mitch McConnell. Who just happens to be responsible for Duncan getting the job. After he engineered a Republican takeover by blocking President Barack Obama's nominees to the board of governors.

The reason the Postal Service can be saved from DeJoy, who will remain hellbent on its destruction, is that there can be as many as three more governors on the board and Biden gets to appoint them. Biden told postal workers during the campaign that filling the board vacancies is a priority. It can't happen, though, without Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Senate, because a McConnell-led Senate isn't going to let those vacancies be filled.

We've got one last shot at taking away McConnell's Senate Republican majority and saving the Postal Service in January. Please give $3 right now to send the GOP packing.

Ready to reach voters in Georgia, whether by phonebanking or textbanking, for the Jan. 5 runoff? Click to sign up for a training with Fair Fight—the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams—and they will set you up with what you need to start effectively reaching out to Georgia voters.

A Democratic majority on the board could fire DeJoy. Democrats are making filling the board a top priority. An aide to Sen. Gary Peters, ranking member on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees the USPS, told The Wall Street Journal that they want a new leadership that moves away from the "cost cutting mentality" that has drastically worsened service.

That DeJoy's sabotage of the USPS wasn't intended just to foul the 2020 election is made clear by the fact that he's still fighting in court to reestablish the services changes Judge Emmet Sullivan halted this fall. That included stopping the removal of sorting machines, of postal collection boxes, of refusing overtime, prioritizing commercial deliveries over other first-class mail, and making carriers leave mail behind. Given the opportunity, DeJoy is going to be right back at it.

He has to be stopped. The best way to do it is to wrest control of the USPS board back from McConnell, and the best way to do that is to take the Senate away from him.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1999930