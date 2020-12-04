Marco Rubio tries to come for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, gets smushed under the weight of facts

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:35 Hits: 8

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blew up conservative deceit machine Project Veritas for taking over half a million dollars in government stimulus while promoting anti-government intervention rhetoric. Ocasio-Cortez was making a larger statement about how people of color—and more directly Black and brown-owned small businesses—were disproportionately underfunded and being left out of the already meager CARES Act stimulus package.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who hasn’t done much of anything besides genuflecting to a man he publicly called a “conman,” decided to try and take a swipe at the progressive leader, tweeting: “Working together R’s & D’s helped save the jobs of 55 million Americans through PPP Work more, tweet less & one day you too can make a difference.” It’s one thing to throw stones when you live in glass houses, but it’s another thing entirely when you throw stones directly at your own face because you live in a pile of cowardice. Also, while attempting to punch down, Rubio forgot that Ocasio-Cortez is far above his weight class when it comes to ethics and intelligence.

First, Ocasio-Cortez dropped this truth bomb on the laziest of the privileged class: Republican officials.

The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life. I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day. December 3, 2020

And the Lilliputian Rubio was silent. So Ocasio-Cortez expounded on these truths we all believe to be self-evident:

Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling December 4, 2020

Ruh roh. About 13 hours later, the tiniest person in the history of Florida, Rubio stepped forward with this tall tale, tweeting: “Apologies for late response. Was busy this week helping a Floridian get travel documents to see his dying sister, a high schooler whose mother died get SSI benefits, a specialist for a child with a crazy Obamacare deductible & negotiating Intelligence bill & another round of PPP.” Is this all true? Maybe. Rubio doesn’t have a good track record with telling the truth about his actions, or feelings or ideas or anything, for that matter.

Unlike Ocasio-Cortez, Rubio’s attempts at swiping while sinking in the quicksand of moral bankruptcy didn’t go as well. Also, the swipe at high deductibles is precious coming from someone whose only piece of legislature has been to give away tax breaks to the people raising the deductibles.

if you gave a shit about what high deductibles do to people you would support health reform that would get rid of them, like single payer. scumbag December 4, 2020

And some logistics.

As someone who worked constituent services, I know half these things were done by your staff; not you personally. But seriously @marcorubio if your job is too hard, step aside for someone who really wants to help people. December 4, 2020

And then sadly, a more realistic proposal of what Rubio’s tweet really shows.

Sorry for the late response. I needed to check with my staff to see what they could come up with, because I have no idea what I've done. I wake up, find a bible verse to tweet and my day is done. Fixed it for you. December 4, 2020

And what that means to his constituents in the short term and long term.

https://t.co/wJ21ljoBmi I guess that's why you haven't reached out to DeSantis or Red Tide about Florida's crappy unemployment system. Too busy tweeting. December 4, 2020

And a reminder, Sen. Marco Rubio missed the most votes of any Florida senator in 50 years in the run up to his embarrassing primary loss to Donald Trump in 2015.

