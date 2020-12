Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 08:13 Hits: 6

Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on December 4 that Hungary will not accept a clause on observing the rule of law attached to the European Union's budget and coronavirus-recovery fund.

