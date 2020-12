Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 02:53 Hits: 3

Famine-like conditions have re-appeared in parts of Yemen and almost half the population is experiencing high levels of food insecurity, new United Nations data showed on Thursday, with aid agencies warning time is running out to prevent mass starvation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201204-nearly-half-of-yemenis-face-acute-food-insecurity-un-says-pushing-country-closer-to-famine