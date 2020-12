Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 07:22 Hits: 5

European diplomats warned Thursday they have made all the concessions they can in trade talks with Britain, as Downing Street vowed to press ahead with a UK law that could undermine Brussels' remaining trust in London.

