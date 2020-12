Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 07:08 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu's loss of the motion of confidence against him on Friday (Dec 4) is not the first time the Perak state assembly has been rocked with manoeuvring against the mentri besar of the day. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/04/vote-of-confidence-against-current-mb-not-first-time-post-challenged-in-perak