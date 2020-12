Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 07:30 Hits: 5

Developed by the Shanghai-based gaming company miHoYo, Genshin Impact has been a big hit since its official launch. Genshin Impact’s success follows on from wins for PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile – developed by Tencent Holdings – in recent years. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2020/12/04/genshin-impact-wins-best-game-accolade-from-apple-and-google-extending-chinas-winning-streak