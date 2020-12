Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 03:13 Hits: 5

Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday (Dec 3), one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wind-fans-wildfire-in-california-canyons-residents-flee-13695570