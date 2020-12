Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 03:28 Hits: 3

Call it a special delivery: after six years in space, Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe is heading home, but only to drop off its rare asteroid samples before starting a new mission.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-space-probe-hayabusa-2-asteroid-dust-earth-13698062