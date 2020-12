Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 03:36 Hits: 5

Orders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this year as farmers strove to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/amid-pandemic--orders-soar-for-brazil-robot-that-feeds-pigs-playing-classical-music-13698506