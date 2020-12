Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 06:44 Hits: 5

The Philippine military has repelled an attack on Datu Piang, a municipality with some 26,000 residents. The attack sparked fears of a repeat of the Marawi city siege of 2017 that left some 1,200 dead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-islamist-militants-attack-army-camp/a-55819172?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf