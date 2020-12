Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 04:13 Hits: 3

The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as several nations planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions.

