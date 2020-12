Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 05:17 Hits: 3

Authorities in Bangladesh on Friday started sending a first group of more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.

