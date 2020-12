Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 07:00 Hits: 3

The French presidency of Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who died on Wednesday aged 94, was marked by a series of breakthroughs on women’s rights, most famously with the legalisation of abortion in 1975. But was the self-styled “moderniser” a driving force behind the reforms or was he merely in tune with the changing times?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201204-giscard-grasped-the-mood-of-the-70s-but-french-women-won-their-own-rights