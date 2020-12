Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 07:17 Hits: 9

BUTTERWORTH: A foreign construction worker was crushed to death while his colleague escaped with minor injuries after they were pinned under a slab of piling concrete at Simpang Ampat on Friday (Dec 4). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/04/bangladeshi-construction-worker-crushed-to-death-by-concrete-slab-at-simpang-ampat