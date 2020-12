Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 12:25 Hits: 0

Researchers from technology giant IBM say hackers have tried to collect information on the global initiative for distributing coronavirus vaccine to developing countries. They said a nation state appeared to be involved.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ibm-detects-hacking-ploy-to-target-covid-vaccine-supply/a-55810771?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf