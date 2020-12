Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 13:50 Hits: 1

The "Save Mollem" campaign says infrastructure projects are threatening an ecologically rich national park in India's western state of Goa. New Delhi has made some concessions, but activists say industry is prioritized.

