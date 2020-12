Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

The draft law will be unveiled next year, as the Commission seeks to limit the influence of state actors on elections in Europe. "We don't want elections to be bought with dirty money," the EU's Vera Jourova said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-vows-to-crack-down-on-disinformation-targeting-democracies/a-55814940?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf