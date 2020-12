Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:29 Hits: 1

France’s former president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who brought about rapid social change and was a leading force in founding the European Union, died Wednesday at the age of 94 from complications linked to Covid-19, his family said.

