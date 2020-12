Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:52 Hits: 3

France will ensure free Covid-19 vaccinations for all who are in its social security system and has earmarked €1.5 billion of next year's social security budget to cover the cost, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

