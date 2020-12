Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 20:52 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a TV address on Thursday evening that France would pay tribute to the late president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing with a national day of mourning next Wednesday, December 9. The centrist former head of state died on Wednesday from Covid-19 at the age of 94.

