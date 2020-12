Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:37 Hits: 3

ATHENS, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Greek government on Thursday extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown until Dec. 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Read full story

