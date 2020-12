Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:44 Hits: 4

OTTAWA, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The production of Canadian wheat, soybeans, corn, barley and oats increased in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear to have affected principal field crop production in the country, according to Statistics Canada on Thursday. Read full story

