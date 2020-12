Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:45 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. envoy on Venezuela called on the incoming Biden administration on Thursday to use the leverage he believes has been gained from years of tough sanctions aimed at ousting socialist President Nicolas Maduro and urged against offering him any "giveaways." Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/04/exclusive-biden-must-use-sanctions-as-leverage-against-venezuela039s-maduro-us-envoy-says