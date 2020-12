Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:52 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran is unlikely to retaliate over the assassination of a prominent nuclear scientist before the inauguration of Joe Biden in case it jeopardizes any future sanctions relief, the top U.S. envoy on Iran told Reuters on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/04/iran-likely-to-hold-off-on-retaliation-over-scientist039s-killing---us-envoy